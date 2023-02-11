By Mark Thornton
PAULDING — The 2018 beating of James Barnett after a high-speed police pursuit from North Laurel to Jasper County was vicious. That was something attorneys on both sides agreed on during the aggravated assault trial against ex-Laurel police officer Wade Robertson in Jasper County Circuit Court.
“They punted his face and broke it,” prosecutor Matthew Burrell said in his closing argument, referring to facial fractures Barnett suffered on County Road 8 at the end of a 20-mile chase that reached speeds over 100 mph.
Robertson’s attorney Tracy Klein didn’t argue that point. But he did argue that his client followed police procedures and didn’t inflict the injuries on the suspect that the “primary” officer in the pursuit did. And Klein didn’t mince words in his description of that ex-LPD officer after viewing the body-cam and dash-cam videos.
“Bryce Gilbert is a savage, an animal,” Klein said in his closing argument. “He stomped (Barnett) four times while Wade was grappling with him.
“Bryce Gilbert was tried and convicted right here, and justifiably so. Mr. Barnett didn’t deserve what he got. Bryce Gilbert savagely stomped him; Wade Robertson used reasonable force.”
The jury — made up of five black women, three white women, three white men and one black man — punted instead of making a decision. They deliberated into the night for more than three hours before it was determined that they were “hopelessly deadlocked,” and Judge Stanley Sorey declared a mistrial.
“We’ll take that as a victory,” Klein said of the hung jury as Robertson and his family hugged and cried behind him while Barnett and his family watched.
Klein fought for and brought forth evidence that hadn’t been disclosed about the high-profile case before this trial. He showed that Barnett did have weapons — a large knife in his pocket and a gun in the car. And perhaps even more damning were the words of Gilbert just before and just after the chase.
“I wish a m - - - - - f - - - - r would run,” Gilbert is heard saying to other LPD officers at a roadblock set up on Highway 15 North and 33rd Street after midnight on that May morning. Roberston responds, “Why are you always cussing?”
Immediately after the chase, with the bleeding Barnett in custody, Gilbert said, “That was fun.”
Those statements show the different mindsets of the two officers who were charged in the beating, Klein said. That’s why he filed a motion to play the videos in their entirety for the jury and to introduce the fact that Barnett did have a knife and gun in his possession.
“They didn’t want you to have the whole story,” he said of prosecutors, accusing them of trying to make Robertson “guilty by association.”
Robertson testified that he “never looks forward to a chase” because they’re “very dangerous” for residents and officers. He said he had been in 20 chases in his two years working for LPD, and in 15 of them, the fleeing suspect had a firearm. After one chase, Robertson wound up “getting my head split open” with a wound that required 12 staples.
Because of those experiences, he was “on high alert” after Barnett turned around his Lincoln and tried to elude officers at the roadblock, topping speeds of 100 mph as they traveled through residential areas and “almost t-boning” another vehicle as he blew through the four-way stop at Hoy and Houston roads, Robertson testified. Gilbert was the lead officer in the chase and Roberston was secondary, meaning he was letting dispatch know where they were and what was going on.
The chase ended on Country Road 8 at the Tallahala Creek bridge, which was out at the time. The officers got out and approached Barnett with their firearms drawn, which is policy and procedure for a “felony takedown,” Robertson testified. Barnett complied at first, he said, by getting out of the car with his hands up then lying face down on the pavement. But then Barnett put his hands “in the pushup position,” which would allow him to “jump back in the car,” either to drive away or to “access a weapon,” Robertson testified.
Barnett had a “holster on his right hip” and a “large knife in his right pocket,” Robertson said. When Barnett began lowering his arms, Robertson thought he was reaching for the knife and kicked at his shoulder to stop him and his foot “may have caught (Barnett’s) head,” he testified. “In a millisecond, you can lose your life. I had to decide immediately what to do to go home to my three kids and wife.”
When Klein asked him if, in retrospect, his actions seem reasonable and necessary in that situation, Robertson said, “Yes, sir, very justified.”
In the cross-examination, Burrell asked, “Do you want the jury to believe that your kick glanced off his shoulder and broke his face?”
Robertson responded that Barnett “was looking away from me” and that wasn’t the side of his face that was fractured. The ex-officer also testified that he used his rubber-ended flashlight for a series of “short strikes” to the neck in an effort to “stun” the suspect and get him to comply so he could be handcuffed. That follows policies and procedures of the department and his training, he testified.
“Any means can be used to gain compliance with a suspect in a felony takedown,” Robertson told the prosecutor. “Your adrenaline is pumping, the suspect is armed and dangerous, and you’re just trying to make it home.”
Robertson told the prosecutor that he couldn’t control the suspect and try to stop Gilbert’s stomping at the same time because “then I’d be fighting two people.”
Burrell questioned Robertson about why he didn’t yell to Gilbert that the suspect had a knife and why he didn’t note that in his initial report. The ex-officer said he dictated the report a few hours later, at the end of his shift, but never got a chance to review it and make sure it was accurate by comparing it to the body-cam footage. That’s what he and other officers usually do, he said, but he was suspended then fired.
Klein noted that the report was not put into print form until July 2020 — more than two years after the May 2018 incident, which was right around the time the officers were indicted by then-Jasper County District Attorney Matt Sullivan, who is now a judge. Current DA Chris Hennis had Harrison County prosecutors Burrell and Jasmine Magee handle the case because of a conflict with the case in his office.
In her part of the closing argument, Magee pointed out that Barnett was “lucky he didn’t lose vision” in his right eye and pointed to his testimony that he still suffers effects from the beating.
“He wasn’t resisting arrest ... he was resisting kicks to the face and head,” she told jurors.
Gilbert put his foot on the suspect’s back, “posing like a trophy,” and that image “sucked the air out of this room,” Magee told the jury. “Wade Robertson was complicit in that. No surrendering person should suffer.”
Klein’s co-counsel Dre Wallace reminded jurors of the danger and tension of the situation and called on them to not judge Robertson in the “cool, calm” of retrospect, but “in the light of the extreme circumstances of the moment.” If they do that, he said, they would see that his actions were “reasonable and justified.”
Klein moved for a continuance of the case because of the climate in the country after last month’s beating of a Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers, but Sorey denied that motion. Both sides did ask jurors to judge this case on its merits without letting their own experiences or beliefs about law enforcement factor into their decision.
“It’s unfortunate that (Robertson) is being lumped in (with Gilbert) because he was wearing the blue,” Klein said. “He’s here because of Gilbert’s animalistic, savage behavior, which gives all cops a bad name.”
Burrell closed by saying, “This is not an indictment of all police ... This was not policing. Hold him accountable. Find him guilty of what the evidence shows. A verdict of not guilty says this is acceptable, OK, and it can’t be.”
The jury had the option of convicting Robertson of the lesser offense of simple assault after Klein pushed for that to be included in the jury instructions.
Jurors began their deliberations at 5:25 p.m. and returned a note to the judge just before 8:40 p.m. saying that they would not be able to reach a verdict.
“He told so many f - - - ing lies, like he was threaten by me cause I had a pocket knife on my side that they didn’t notice till after they beat my ass,” Barnett posted on Facebook in reaction to the Leader-Call’s first report about the mistrial. “I was truly wrong for running but I didn’t deserve the s - - t that happened to me, his day coming tho … it’s ashamed (sic) how it feels as if we’re still back in the days.”
Gilbert was convicted a year earlier after a Paulding jury took about 20 minutes to find him guilty. He was ordered to serve two years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and he was reportedly expected to be released in a matter of days.
Robertson still faces a manslaughter charge from the November 2019 shooting death of Dominic Ann Henry, 30, who was reportedly stealing his wife’s car and trying to run him over at his poultry farm on Highway 28, just east of Bay Springs. Robertson, who now lives in Jones County, claims self-defense in that case, which has been granted a change of venue to Forrest County because of pretrial publicity but a trial date has not been set. That incident occurred around the same time that the City of Laurel settled a federal civil suit that was filed on behalf of Barnett by attorney Dow Yoder, who has since been disbarred on an unrelated matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.