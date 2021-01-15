Trial set for May in court on coast
•
When Greg Burroughs goes to court against the City of Laurel, the case will be heard this spring on the Coast, not in Hattiesburg. That was in an order that was handed down this week because of the caseload in U.S. District Court and the confirmation of two new judges.
The jury trial will be sometime during the three-week trial term that begins May 10 in Gulfport before U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel, who was sworn in last month after being appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves.
The move was made to “equitably manage and distribute the caseload of the Court due to the recent confirmation of two new United States District Judges,“ according to the order signed by U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan II. The magistrate judge assignment for the cases will remain the same. Michael Parker has been serving as the magistrate in the Burroughs case. Judge Keith Starrett was originally assigned the case.
A pretrial conference was reset for April 22-23 to accommodate McNeel’s schedule. Any conflicts for attorneys on either side have to be submitted by Jan. 27, according to the order.
Burroughs claims defamation after his arrest for manslaughter in the June 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old girlfriend Katherine Sinclair in the garage of his home in the Windermere subdivision. He was found not guilty by a jury in Franklin County in September 2018 and Hattiesburg attorney Daniel Waide filed the lawsuit against the city and police department on Burroughs’ behalf the following May. The city hired attorneys Chris McDaniel and Brett Robinson of the Hortman Harlow firm in Laurel to defend that lawsuit.
Burroughs’ lawsuit against the city “hinges on his failed polygraph examination” conducted by LPD Officer Josh Welch on June 1, 2017, the night Burroughs was being investigated in the shooting, according to the city’s motion, and the Leader-Call’s reporting of that fact.
Burroughs’ attorney filed a motion to compel Editor Mark Thornton to identify those sources after Thornton refused to do so during a deposition in August. Thornton’s attorney John Sneed of Jackson cited the reporter’s qualified privilege and First Amendment right to keep the sources confidential, and that defense was upheld by Parker and on appeal by Starrett.
Burroughs’ attorney claimed that the paper’s report on his client’s polygraph test tainted the decision of the grand jury, which indicted his client for manslaughter in Sinclair’s death. But District Attorney Tony Buckley cited more than two dozen incriminating pieces of evidence against Burroughs besides the failed polygraph exam, the results of which were inadmissible in the criminal trial, the city’s motion noted. Buckley and grand jury foreman Jack Smith both pointed that out during their depositions.
Burroughs was found “not guilty” by a jury after a six-day trial in Franklin County in August 2018. Sinclair’s family filed a wrongful-death civil suit against Burroughs before he filed the federal lawsuit against the city claiming defamation and wrongful imprisonment.
Burroughs signed a waiver before submitting to the polygraph test shortly after Sinclair was found suffering from the fatal shot to her head in the driver’s seat of her Honda inside the garage of his half-million-dollar home in the gated community.
But he later claimed that his history with Welch and other factors affected the results of the exam. Welch arrested Burroughs a year earlier after a call for a domestic dispute in North Laurel. Burroughs was arguing with a previous girlfriend outside her apartment and wound up getting charged for driving drunk with his young daughter in the car and resisting arrest. All of the charges wound up getting dismissed from Jones County Justice Court.
The fact that Burroughs had been drinking on the night of the shooting and had just witnessed a traumatic event were also cited as reasons for the failed test. So Burroughs submitted to a second polygraph exam with his then-retained polygraph expert David Clayton on May 4, 2020, almost three years after Sinclair’s death.
But Burroughs also failed that lie-detector test, according to court documents filed by the city’s attorneys, “thereby establishing foundational credibility and accuracy of the first polygraph exam conducted by Officer Welch while demonstrating conclusively — yet again — his continued deception and dishonesty regarding the tragic events leading to Sinclair’s death.”
Shortly thereafter, the plaintiff’s polygraph expert withdrew from the case, “refusing to participate or testify,” the motion continued.
In the lawsuit, which now has 120 filed documents, Burroughs asks for punitive damages “in an amount to be determined at trial.”
