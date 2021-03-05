Matt Sullivan has been appointed by the governor as a new judge in Jasper County Circuit Court. He was sworn in during a special ceremony in Raleigh on Friday.
Sullivan has served as the 13th Circuit Court District Attorney since 2016, which includes Jasper County. He will now be the Circuit Court Judge for the 13th Circuit Court District. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Tate Reeves after the death of Judge Eddie Bowen.
Reeves also appointed Chris Hennis as the District Attorney for the 13th Circuit Court District. Hennis has been serving as the Assistant District Attorney for the 13th district.
“I am very proud of these appointments I have made today,” Reeves said. “I have great faith they will continue to serve the people of Mississippi well.”
