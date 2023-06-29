Palace Liquor hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 19 at its location in the same building as Buffet Palace at 1925 Highway 15 North. “With so much extra space in the restaurant, we decided to utilize that space for this other business venture,” owner Amie Ni said. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. From left, Mayor Johnny Magee, Jenny Chen, owner Amie Ni and Jacky Ni prepare to cut the ribbon. (Photo by Robert Clark)
