Officials from the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department want to build a new fire station at a location that will be beneficial to more residents, and its leader reached out to the Jones County Board of Supervisors for help with funding.

The proposed location would be almost four miles north of the current Shady Grove VFD, which is on Highway 15 North at Old Highway 15, and would include 50 to 60 additional structures — including two churches — in its coverage area, Fire Chief David Houston told supervisors. Those structures, most in the Matthews Community, are currently in a Class 10 rating area, which is the worst rating for determining property insurance rates, he said.

chief david houston

Chief David Houston of Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department talks to the Board of Supervisors. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

