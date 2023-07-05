Officials from the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department want to build a new fire station at a location that will be beneficial to more residents, and its leader reached out to the Jones County Board of Supervisors for help with funding.
The proposed location would be almost four miles north of the current Shady Grove VFD, which is on Highway 15 North at Old Highway 15, and would include 50 to 60 additional structures — including two churches — in its coverage area, Fire Chief David Houston told supervisors. Those structures, most in the Matthews Community, are currently in a Class 10 rating area, which is the worst rating for determining property insurance rates, he said.
The department advertised for bids and the lowest was $116,000, Houston told the board at its Monday meeting at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. The department has raised some money for construction, but he wanted to know if the board could chip in to help with costs.
“We need to figure out a way,” board President Johnny Burnett said.
Supervisor Phil Dickerson said that he is using a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a fire station in the Landrum Community that will serve residents who are in a similar situation, in a Class 10-rated area. Board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said that the project would have to be readvertised for bids if the county provides funds.
Shady Grove VFD would keep its original station, which was built on donated land in 1991, as a secondary location, Houston said. The new station would house a pumper, tanker and rescue truck and serve an area where there are more homes now.
“The people would benefit because they would be in a Class 7, which would cut their insurance rates by about one-third,” Houston estimated. “We also hope we would get more people in the community to join the fire department. We want to benefit the community. We’re there to help.”
Fire officials have been pushing for more people — particularly those who are younger — to join their volunteer fire departments.
The VFDs are “having to do more and more with less and less,” Houston said. Shady Grove volunteers respond to an average of “50 or 60 calls” per month, he said, most of which are medical calls. They also work wrecks and disasters, such as the Easter 2020 tornado. Shady Grove volunteers were at the station, monitoring radar and ready to roll when that twister struck, Houston recalled.
“We were headed that way when it crossed the highway,” he said. “We were there for 14 days, from sunup to sundown.”
The location of the proposed station is in an area that was hammered by that F4 tornado. The cost of the new station includes air-conditioning, which would make meetings and training more bearable, Houston said. Department members plan to do all of the inside work, including the wiring, he said.
In other business, Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department got permission from the board to apply for grants that would cover the costs of the salaries of JCSD victims’ advocates Priscilla Pitts and Melisa Kelland for the next two years.
The board also approved the appointment of Rashonda Gavin to director of the Jones County Circuit Court Community Service Program. The longtime assistant to Jerald Parrish was promoted to the position after he retired.
Supervisors will meet next at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 17 at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
