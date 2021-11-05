The Laurel School District broke ground on a $13.8 million construction and restoration project at Nora Davis Elementary on Thursday morning, almost two years after an EF3 tornado caused extensive damage to the campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
It has taken nearly two years to finalize the insurance settlement and plans for restoration, Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts said.
“We are very excited to bring back this landmark to the Laurel community that honors the legacies of Nora Davis and Idella Washington,” she said.
The district anticipates the construction to be completed by March 2023 and plans to reopen Nora Davis Elementary to students July 2023. With the construction, the district will also restructure its schools: Oak Park Elementary will house pre-kindergarten through first grades; Nora Davis Elementary will house second through fourth grades; Laurel Upper Elementary School (in the Maddox building) will house fifth and sixth; Laurel Middle School will then house seventh and eighth grades; and Mason Elementary will become the Family Center that was previously planned for the Nora Davis campus. Both Laurel High and Laurel Magnet schools will remain the same.
The district received $10.5 million for the damage that occurred throughout the district in the December 2019 tornado — the Gardiner Administrative Building, the Stewart M. Jones Campus that houses Laurel Magnet School of the Arts and the devastated Nora Davis Campus. The district will utilize a 16th section loan for the remainder of the project, Watts said.
“The tornado was a heartbreak and left us all reeling with disbelief and sadness,” Watts said. “But now, we can see the rainbow after the storm. Through this restoration, we are able to provide a much more secure space for children with a fully connected school. Previously, if children needed to go from a classroom to the gym, library or cafeteria, they had to walk outside, even when the weather was unfavorable.”
The construction project calls for the demolition of the buildings that were damaged by the tornado, and the remaining buildings will then be joined together with a new front that will include an exploratorium, additional classrooms and a cafeteria.
The Laurel School District Board of Trustees approved the construction contract with Hattiesburg-based Codaray Construction, which was the lowest bidder, and Dale/Bailey and Association of Jackson is the architectural firm for the project.
“We are anxiously awaiting the day we can open Nora Davis Elementary School to students,” Watts said. “It is going to be a beautiful campus and a huge asset to the city of Laurel.”
