A climate-controlled storage facility will occupy a piece of prime real estate in downtown Laurel, and the City Council approved after asking the developer some questions in its meeting this week.
Spacebox Storage will soon replace the old South Central Regional Medical Center Wellness Center at the corner of Mason Street and Leontyne Price Boulevard. The latter is undergoing a $4.5-million upgrade to make it more attractive as the “gateway” to downtown for tourists.
The new business’ plans were approved by the Planning Commission, but final approval is up to the council. The Board of Supervisors approved the sale of the property in October for $850,000 after turning down a church that tried to purchase the property — saying they wanted the buyer to be on the tax rolls.
“A recommendation from the Planning Commission carries a lot of weight with us,” council President Tony Thaxton said, but still, there are concerns about a storage facility going in that location. “We want something aesthetically pleasing ... everyone was hoping for something retail.”
Chamberlan Carothers of SVN Southgate Realty in Hattiesburg handed out notebooks of the architectural plans and rendering of the facility to council members and assured them it would look nice.
The self-serve, climate-controlled storage business will attract “the kind of people you want,” he said, noting that they’re popular with “consumer households.” York Developments of Hattiesburg will handle the renovation.
Having it there will also be attractive to restaurant proprietors, Carothers said.
“What’s the first thing you want to do after helping someone move?” he asked. “Grab a beer and get a bite to eat.”
The council unanimously approved the facility to go there.
They also heard from a woman whose business was not approved by the council back in September. Melanie Ulmer appealed to the council, saying she wanted to open a café at 609 West Jackson St. She asked for a special exception to the zoning to open there in September, and Councilwoman Shirley Ellis made a motion to grant it, but her motion died for lack of a second.
Ulmer said that she had letters of support from residents and asked again for permission to open. Thaxton explained the process of what happened in the previous meeting and told her she would have to get a council member to present the proposal again.
“We have nothing before us to act on now,” he said. Mayor Johnny Magee read two letters of appreciation about Laurel police officers that he recently received.
One was singling out officer Shay Morgan for the how she handled a situation on a call at SCRMC, written by longtime administrator Linda Gavin. She concluded the letter by noting that she is “proud of the professionalism of our police department.”
The other letter, written by a Pennsylvania couple, referred to officer Michael Washington as their “white knight” for helping them during a recent visit. Their train arrived 15 minutes too late for them to get their rental car, so they were “wandering around town” and wound up at the LPD. They went inside and explained what happened, and in a few minutes, Washington pulled up and “took us and our suitcases to our hotel,” they wrote. They also sent him a gift card to Garcia Donuts.
Councilman George Carmichael was not at the meeting because of a previous engagement, Thaxton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.