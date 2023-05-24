Charles and Nora Locke

OXFORD – When Lauren Locke was going through all her dad’s belongings after he died, she was reminded how much the University of Mississippi meant to him and changed his life.

“Dad had all his diplomas and awards from Ole Miss proudly displayed,” said Locke, who has created a scholarship to pay tribute to her parents’ lives. “I wanted to give back to the university in my parent’s names and provide an opportunity for someone else with a similar background to experience Ole Miss.”

