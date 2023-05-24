OXFORD – When Lauren Locke was going through all her dad’s belongings after he died, she was reminded how much the University of Mississippi meant to him and changed his life.
“Dad had all his diplomas and awards from Ole Miss proudly displayed,” said Locke, who has created a scholarship to pay tribute to her parents’ lives. “I wanted to give back to the university in my parent’s names and provide an opportunity for someone else with a similar background to experience Ole Miss.”
To seek recipients with similar backgrounds, Locke designated the Charles and Nora Locke Scholarship for community college transfer students with financial need.
The Lockes were natives of Laurel. First preference for the Charles and Nora Locke Scholarship will be given to transfer students with demonstrated financial need from Jones College, where Charles Locke attended. Second preference will go to transfer students from any community college in Mississippi.
Jody Lowe, UM director of admissions, expressed gratitude for the gift.
“We are excited that Lauren has created the Charles and Nora Locke Scholarship to recognize her parents and to support our ongoing efforts to attract and retain outstanding transfer students,” he said. “This scholarship will create opportunities for Jones College students who might not otherwise be able to attend the University of Mississippi.
“As our enrollment continues to grow, we are dedicated to keeping Mississippi students as our highest priority. Community college transfer students flourish on our campus, and in addition to their academic success, they are actively engaged in leadership and service across the campus and in the Oxford community. We are so grateful for this meaningful gift, and we thank Lauren for her investment in our future students.”
Locke’s accomplishments earned him a 1988 induction into the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame and induction into the Patterson School of Accountancy Hall of Fame in 1994.
The Charles and Nora Locke Scholarship Endowment is open to receive gifts from individuals and organizations. Checks, with the endowment name written in the memo line, can be mailed to the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655; or give online here.
For information on establishing scholarships, contact Suzanne Helveston, program director in the Office of Development, at shelveston@olemiss.edu or 662-915-2956.
