Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Melisa Kelland has been assigned to serve as a victims’ advocate under the Victims Of Crime Act grant. Kelland replaces Deputy Reagan Smith, who transferred to the Patrol Division.
Kelland will assist victims of crime in navigating the criminal justice system and getting information on their case status, advocating for them and helping them understand their rights. She began her new job on Monday.
Deputy Priscilla Pitts also serves as a victims’ rights advocate for the JCSD under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant.
“We are proud to have Deputy Melisa Kelland begin in her new position as our VOCA Victims’ Advocate,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are focused on proactively helping crime victims and seeking out unreported victims of crime each and every day.”
