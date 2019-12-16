An audit of the Wayne County School District discovered “several irregularities,” including “serious” financial problems.
“The financial situation is, of course, concerning,” school board President Wilma Taylor said. “We plan to be proactive as a board, and we have appointed a new superintendent who will take office on Jan. 1. We really learned about serious financial issues this past June and have been working to help correct all those problems.”
Tommy Branch, a former South Jones principal who made an unsuccessful run for superintendent in Jones County, is expected to replace Superintendent Bobby Jones on the first day of 2020.
“We as a board are embarrassed this happened, especially when we are depending on certain people to oversee the day-to-day operations of the district. It was their responsibility to make sure we were doing things right,” Taylor said.
A five-month audit by the Mississippi Department of Education and McKenzie CPA alleges that things weren’t being done right.
The district is facing a “serious financial condition,” State Auditor Shad White reportedly told State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright and the state Board of Education.
The WCSD has a deficit of $21.5 million after “failing to have internal controls to ensure assets are properly recorded … (and) to reconcile expenditures with available resources,” according to the audit report. The district has failed to pay 16th Section trust loans and made a “pervasive entry” to make it appear the loans had been paid.
District officials had until Monday to dispute any findings to the MDE.
“Our school principals will be able to have official documents that will dispute several of the academic findings found by the MDE,” Taylor said. “We hope to immediately solve all of the minor findings that were not academic.”
The audit also showed that the district did not maintain proper attendance and graduation requirements for students, allowing 30 to receive diplomas despite not meeting minimum requirements.
The report also said that all six WCSD schools and the vocational center “failed to provide a safe learning environment.”
The report stated that Jones “failed to provide effective educational leadership in key areas” and that the school board “failed to perform its duties overseeing management, as required by law.”
“I personally think that we have a great school system, and I know for sure we have great teachers who are only concerned about the well being of our children,” Taylor said.
The public was invited to Monday’s audit report at the MDE office in Jackson, but they were not going to be allowed to take part in the proceedings. The MDE Office of Accreditation was going to be presenting evidence and the Commission on School Accreditation was going to make a determination of “an extreme emergency” exists in the WCSD and how to proceed.
