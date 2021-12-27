Staten Island man charged with swindling ex-sheriff’s widow
An out-of-town contractor is facing a felony charge after being accused of subtracting money from a widow’s checking account instead of adding on to her home.
Christopher Lundin, 29, of Purvis was charged with home-repair fraud after bilking Ruby Gale Hooks — the widow of former sheriff Maurice Hooks — out of more than $32,000 for work that was not completed, according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Lundin received 17 checks totaling $32,593.27 between Aug. 7 and Oct. 31, 2019, JCSD Investigators Wesley Waites and Wayne Black documented after receiving the complaint on Nov. 29. Hooks was remodeling the home so her granddaughter could live with her, but Lundin “never came back to finish the work and left the house in very bad condition,” according to the report.
She filed a complaint with the state Board of Contractors, which sent out an investigator and determined that Lundin was not licensed or bonded and he was fined $2,000. The fine had not been paid, according to the JCSD report. It was also discovered that Lundin’s Purvis-based New Wave Construction LLC and A Slice of the Apple LLC were dissolved in June and October of 2019, respectively, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, but his A Slice of the Big Apple restaurant in Hattiesburg was still in good standing as of April 2021 but “moving to an unknown location,” according to its Facebook page.
A warrant was issued for Lundin’s arrest and he was picked up on the Gulf Coast on Dec. 20 after an encounter with law enforcement there led to a National Crime Information Center database “hit” that showed he was wanted in Jones County.
The case can serve as a reminder that anyone can be the victim of fraud, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
“When you hire someone to do a job, you really need to look into them,” he said. “Get someone that’s known in the community. You’ve got to be very careful.”
Lundin reportedly denied any involvement and said he received no payments from Hooks, despite the canceled checks. The Secretary of State’s Office shows him as the only person associated with New Wave Construction Co., according to the JCSD report. Lundin made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $25,000. He posted that a few hours later and was released.
Lundin’s Facebook page shows that he is from Staten Island in New York and had
worked as a body piercer and was owner of Lundin Vending. His page also offered tips for betting on boxing matches.
His favorite quote was listed as: “Be nice to bankers, be nice to pension fund managers and be nice to the media. In that order.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.