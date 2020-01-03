Eight newcomers will be in office come Monday morning after being sworn in by local judges on Dec. 27. Supervisors Travares Comegys and Larry Dykes assumed their new duties at midnight Jan. 1, after special orders were signed by their predecessors, Jerome Wyatt and Danny Roy Spradley. The newly elected officials are shown taking their oath of office in the swearing-in ceremony at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
