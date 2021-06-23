The newly constructed overpass on Highway 42 over Interstate 59 in Forrest County opened on Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced.
This work is part of an ongoing $24.2 million project to restructure the Evelyn Gandy Interchange to relieve congestion and increase driver safety. Once traffic shifts to the new overpass, the old one will be demolished. Crews will also continue work on the northeast ramp and southbound I-59 loop ramp. Work on high-mast roadway lighting is moving forward.
“The opening of this bridge and the work on this interchange will make this a safer, more efficient road for everyone,” said Tom King, commissioner of the Southern Transportation District. “Our priority here, as always, is to improve safety for the people of Mississippi.”
This project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, and is estimated to be completed late this summer. Drivers are reminded to use caution in this area and watch out for roadside workers. For a complete list of safe driving tips, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.
