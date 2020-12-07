The Sertoma Club of Laurel ushered in the season Friday night with its 2020 parade. This year’s theme was “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” That was reflected in the decision to float through downtown at night. This year’s surprise grand marshals were the medical workers who are continuing to help the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.