Ex-publisher ‘poses danger’ after attempting to produce child pornography, judge rules
•
A former Pine Belt publisher “poses a risk of danger” if released from jail, a judge in Missouri ruled in denying bond for the defendant as he awaits trial in federal court on charges that he had sex with a young girl there and attempted to produce child pornography.
Zachary Buckley, 48, of Stringer will remain behind bars until his case goes to U.S. District Court in the Western District of Missouri in December, according to the ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. after a detention hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
Buckley is accused of “enticing a minor” and “attempting to produce child pornography” with a 16-year-old Missouri girl that he began communicating with online in January, according to court documents.
There is evidence that he instructed the girl to “watch adult pornography, to teach her ...” how to do certain sexual acts, then the two engaged in those acts “over video chat” before they met in person, according to the judge’s ruling. That’s what led up to the in-person encounter, according to investigators with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Task Force. “Mr. Buckley also allegedly instructed the minor to sneak out of her house to meet with Mr. Buckley at a nearby park,” the ruling continued. “Thereafter, Mr. Buckley allegedly took her to a hotel to engage in sexual intercourse.”
That encounter occurred while Buckley was traveling to Missouri and his current employment requires that he travel to Missouri, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma “for several days at a time each week,” according to the ruling.
That was also a factor in the judge’s denial of bond, along with his determination that the “weight of the evidence against the defendant is strong” and that Buckley has no ties to the area and faces a “lengthy period of incarceration if convicted.”
Another factor in the judge’s decision is that Buckley has nowhere to go, the judge ruled, writing that Buckley’s wife and three teenage children “are traumatized by the reported allegations and are not comfortable with Mr. Buckley residing with or near them.”
A federal public defender has been assigned to handle Buckley’s case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for he Western District of Missouri is prosecuting the case. That office is headed by Teresa A. Moore, who formerly served as chief of the Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit for the office, where she specialized in and earned a reputation for being tough on child pornography offense and child enticement cases.
The penalty for production of child porn can carry penalties ranging from 15 years to life in prison. A conviction for enticement of a minor can carry a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison.
Investigators with the Boone County task force came to Buckley’s home in Stringer on April 20 to arrest him, but he was in Louisiana at the time and was detained by state police there near Shreveport. He is currently being held in the Phelps County, Mo. jail. His trial was set for Dec. 4.
Buckley pleaded not guilty in his initial court appearance.
The arrest of Buckley, who was publisher of The Impact and Jasper County News, shocked many in the community who knew him as a third-generation businessman and community leader who had been active in church and civic organizations. He often covered local school and youth sporting events, shooting photos and writing stories. His name was quickly scrubbed from the list of leaders at his publications and other organizations he was associated with.
