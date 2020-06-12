No charges have been filed related to the shooting at a Dollar General store in Laurel earlier this week, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Two men who were involved in the incident have been questioned and a woman who was shot twice in the back is in the intensive-care unit at Forrest General Hospital.
The circumstances of the shooting at the store on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue are unusual, Cox said, but the department’s handling of the case is not.
“We have collected evidence and statements, and now we’re referring it to the (District Attorney’s) Office and they can decide whether to present the case to the grand jury,” Cox said.
Two men and a woman — all of whom were unidentified — were in the parking lot of the store, and the woman was arguing with one of the men, witnesses said. The man and his companion then went in the store after the woman and they “began wrestling over a gun,” one witness said.
One of the men ran out of the store with a gun and another gun was recovered at the scene, witnesses said. The woman wound up with at least two gunshots to the back and was transported from the scene by EMServ ambulance and one of the men was picked up at Arco Lane with a gunshot to the leg.
It’s still not clear what took place, Cox said, but there is store video surveillance footage of the incident and statements from witnesses and the men involved.
“It’s not unusual for us to refer a case to the DA … it happens fairly regularly,” Cox said. “These are just unusual circumstances because it’s usually for lesser offenses.”
