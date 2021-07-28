WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) sent a letter to Senate leadership and the Senate Appropriations Committee requesting the continued inclusion of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for elective abortions, in legislation that will soon be considered by the committee.
“The Hyde Amendment is a decades-long, consensus-building compromise, and we urge you to maintain this longstanding provision in the Fiscal Year 2022 bill,” the senators wrote.
Though the Hyde Amendment has been included in annual appropriations bills on a bipartisan basis since 1976, a key subcommittee on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee recently cleared the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Act without prohibitions on federal funding for abortions.
Wicker and Manchin cited polling showing that nearly 60 percent of Americans are opposed to federal taxpayer dollars funding abortions. This consensus is reflected in the many decades of bipartisan support for the Hyde Amendment.
“Both Democrat and Republican Presidents have signed the Hyde Amendment into law,” they continued. “It has passed through both Democrat and Republican controlled Congresses, and it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 1980.”
“Repealing this provision would eliminate over 40 years of bipartisan precedent,” the senators concluded.
In a separate press release, Wicker issued a statement of support for the state of Mississippi’s brief filed with the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which will review the state’s abortion restrictions.
“Mississippi is leading the charge in standing up for the most vulnerable in our society,” Wicker said. “This case represents the most significant challenge in a generation to Roe v. Wade, which has imposed abortion on demand across this country for nearly 50 years. I am proud to stand with Mississippi in this noble fight.”
