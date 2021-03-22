White pushes bill to punish those who steal from taxpayers
•
Public employees who embezzle or fraudulently obtain more than $10,000 of taxpayer money will no longer be able to participate in a pretrial diversion program, state Auditor Shad White announced. That’s the result of Senate Bill 2552 passing into law by both chambers of the Legislature and being signed by the Gov. Tate Reeves.
Pretrial diversion programs have been used as a way to prevent a conviction for a crime from appearing on a person’s criminal record. When SB 2552 becomes law on July 1 this year, two of the most common crimes investigated by the Auditor’s office will be added to the list of those crimes ineligible for pretrial diversion. This law will complement a 2019 law that prevents people convicted of embezzlement from holding public office.
“This year, at my request, the Legislature passed a bill to toughen the penalties on people who steal taxpayer dollars, and the Governor has now signed it into law,” said White, a Sandersville native and Northeast Jones graduate. “I want to thank Rep. Nick Bain, Sen. Daniel Sparks, legislative leadership and the governor for their work making this bill the law of the land.”
“I will continue to work for you in holding fraudsters accountable,” White said, “but I will also work with the Legislature and the governor to forge agreements between them and improve our laws as well.”
White was appointed 42nd State Auditor of Mississippi in July 2018 and won election to the office during his first year on the job. Before that, White served as director of the Mississippi Justice Institute. He holds a certificate in forensic accounting and is a Certified Fraud Examiner. White has also practiced law in the private sector, served as a special prosecutor and taught as an adjunct professor.
