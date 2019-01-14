Burroughs granted change of venue for wrongful-death trial
•
The wrongful death case against Greg Burroughs won’t be tried by Jones Countians.
Attorneys for Burroughs were granted a change of venue for the civil trial in an order that was handed down last week by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson. A date and a location for the trial will be determined later, according to the order.
The family of Katherine Sinclair filed the lawsuit against Burroughs before he was found not guilty of manslaughter by a Franklin County jury after a week-long trial there in August.
Sinclair, 23, suffered a fatal gunshot to the head while sitting in the driver’s seat of her car in Burroughs’ garage in the gated community Windermere on the night of June 1, 2017. She and Burroughs, then 38, were in a dating relationship at the time of the shooting.
Like his criminal-case attorney Tracy Klein, Burroughs’ attorneys in the civil case cited publicity of the case in the Leader-Call as the primary reason for seeking a change of venue.
“With the amount of pretrial publicity that has surrounded the criminal case and now this civil case regarding the same incident, the Court can predict that the selection of twelve fair and impartial jurors in Jones County, free of any prejudice and preconceived notions, will be very difficult,” the judge wrote in his order. “Because of this and because of the Court’s concern for prejudice existing in the public mind, the Petition Seeking Change of Venue will be granted.”
Williamson wrote that he did consider arguments that were made by attorneys for Sinclair’s family. They noted that his freedom was at stake in the criminal trial, but he “now only faces a civil award of monetary damages.”
The family’s attorneys urged the court to take other measures to ensure a fair and impartial jury, such as expanding the number of people who are called to the courthouse as potential jurors. Jones County has a “vested interest in presiding over the wrongful death trial of one of their own, accused of committing same,” according to their response to the motion.
But the court acknowledged the “saturation media coverage” and “pervasive exposure” of the case and cited state Supreme Court rulings that the accused has a right to a change of venue when “it is doubtful that an impartial jury can be obtained” because of “strong sentiment against the defendant.”
Burroughs’ attorneys claimed that the paper’s coverage created a “pervasive public prejudice” so their client “cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Jones County,” where the incident and case have been a “frequent topic of discussion.”
The motion also cited the paper’s daily interviews with District Attorney Tony Buckley that “continued after the verdict was returned,” as well as “frequent postings” on the Leader-Call Facebook page that had “hundreds of responses from area residents.”
Copies of pre- and post-trial articles and Facebook posts were included with the motion as exhibits.
The motion, filed by attorneys with the Ridgeland firm Williford, McAllister & Jacobus and Ken Adcock, concluded by asking that the trial be moved “to some convenient county where an impartial trial may be had.”
The lawsuit was filed by Madison attorneys Seth Thompson and Mike Saltaformaggio on behalf of Sinclair’s parents, Scott Sinclair and Madeline Herrington.
The judge’s order concluded: “The Court will consider a venue where the action should be transferred in order to ensure the seating of a fair jury.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.