A day before trials were set to start at spacious South Central Place, one veteran attorney filed a motion regarding concerns he has about court proceedings in the coronavirus age.
“I don’t want a client to appear as a masked bandit at a trial where his freedom is at stake,” J. Ronald Parrish said.
That imagery got a chuckle from Judge Dal Williamson and other officials in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. But Parrish’s concerns were taken seriously. He doesn’t want jurors, witnesses or defendants to be forced to wear face-coverings during court proceedings.
“It’s important to be able to see facial expressions,” he said. “Masks prevent you from being able to do that.”
Chairs for jurors will be 6 feet apart and there will be at least that distance between the judge and the witness and the court reporter, with hand sanitizer stations set up around the courtroom, Williamson said. Masks will also be provided to those who don’t have them .
“When I try a case before 12 people, I want to see how they’re reacting, and masks prevent you from being able to do that,” Parrish said. “If everyone is spread out, I don’t see the benefit of wearing a mask. It’s not likely that anyone there will (have COVID-19) with all of the preventive measures.”
Being able to see facial expressions of people involved in a trial is just as important to prosecutors as it is to defense attorneys, said Parrish, who worked as an Assistant District Attorney for a decade and is now back on the other side.
His former colleague ADA Dennis Bisnette said people have become accustomed to the mask-wearing, so it wouldn’t be an issue, but he didn’t argue the point.
“In January, if you’d walked into a bank wearing a mask, they would’ve called the police,” Bisnette said, but now people are expected to wear masks, especially while inside buildings.
Parrish asked that the court tell trial participants to take off their face-coverings during proceedings so neither of the attorneys comes off as “the bad person telling them to take off their mask,”and Williamson agreed.
The unusual pre-trial hearing that Parrish filed was labeled as a “Motion to Enter Order Establishing Rules and Procedures for Conduct of Jury Trials During Duration of What is Commonly Referred to as ‘The Covid-19 Pandemic.’”
Williamson said that every reasonable precaution is being taken to safely conduct the court’s business to prevent a further backlog in cases, which have stalled since the virus struck in March. Only plea agreements and hearings have been done since then. Trials have been allowed at facilities larger than courtrooms in other counties in recent weeks, and the Board of Supervisors on Monday designated South Central Place as a temporary courtroom.
The first trial that was scheduled for there on Wednesday was delayed until October, but the judge still decided to convene potential jurors there to impanel a jury for upcoming trials. Besides the standard distancing and face-coverings, people involved in the trial and voir dire — the selection of jurors from a large group of people who were summoned to the court — will not have to share microphones. The acoustics inside the facility are “really good,” said bailiff Rev. Vernon Graves. Parrish’s client Jermaine Nix, who is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, could be the first post-pandemic trial today (Thursday) if he didn’t reach a plea agreement by Wednesday’s deadline.
