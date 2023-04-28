Magee Naylor

Mayor Johnny Magee presents Laurel Police Officer Raven Naylor with an LPD commendation in 2022. (LL-C file photo)

 

 Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call

A Laurel police officer who wound up on the wrong side of the law is now without a job.

Raven Naylor is “no longer employed with the Laurel Police Department,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox wrote in a short press release. “This is a personnel matter and no other information will be released. Further comments on employee matters are prohibited.”

