A Laurel police officer who wound up on the wrong side of the law is now without a job.
Raven Naylor is “no longer employed with the Laurel Police Department,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox wrote in a short press release. “This is a personnel matter and no other information will be released. Further comments on employee matters are prohibited.”
Naylor, 28, was arrested in Forrest County on Oct. 9 for drunk driving and other charges, and that launched an internal investigation by the LPD. Naylor was on “modified assignment” in the office during the investigation and as the judicial process played out.
Naylor appeared Forrest County Justice Court with attorney Tracy Klein last month and pleaded guilty to DUI-first offense, disorderly conduct-failure to comply, disturbing the peace on charges that were initiated by a traffic stop by the Mississippi Highway Patrol when she was driving on the wrong side of Highway 98. She was also charged for that and fined a total of $1,806.50 and placed on probation for six months. As a condition of her probation, her vehicle will have to be equipped with an ignition interlock device and she will be required to abstain from the use of alcohol, submit to drug screens twice a month and continue a treatment plan, among other things, while on probation.
After the matter was handled in court, Cox said that the matter would “be reviewed” by LPD leadership, and the decision to relieve her of her duties was the decision “after the end of the process.”
Cox added that officers are “rightfully held to a higher standard,” but he also reminded people that “they are all human beings that are subject to make mistakes under the stresses of life. That being said, we respect the judicial process.”
Naylor was arrested for DUI in December 2018, but she was hired by the department 18 months later and was recognized for winning the Top Physical Training Award after going through the training academy at the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. That DUI charge was apparently expunged from her record after taking steps to get that done.
She was hired in May 2020 and sworn in during a ceremony in September 2021. Naylor received a commendation in April 2022 for becoming the first woman to make the LPD’s Special Response Team.
“I hope that I inspire a lot more women to join the police force,” she said at the time. “We need more women on the force.”
Cox sang her praises after that, saying, “Maybe there is a young girl out there who sees Raven’s accomplishments and wants to do the same thing.”
Naylor’s mother is Laurel Councilwoman Andrea Ellis.
