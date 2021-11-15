A chase that reached speeds over 100 mph and covered about 50 miles came to an end with two in handcuffs and no one getting hurt.
David Keyes, 22, of Collins was charged with felony fleeing after units from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Laurel Police Department and Ellisville Police Department worked together to stop the Kia Rio he was driving on Sunday night.
The chase started on Highway 84 West in Covington County just before 9:30 p.m. A Covington deputy tried to stop the white Kia, but the driver refused to stop and continued into Jones County. The Covington deputy stopped the pursuit around the Big Creek Community and JCSD Deputy James Stiglet saw the Kia with its emergency flashers on around West Jones Elementary School and confirmed that the tag was the same as the suspect vehicle.
Stiglet and Deputy Austin Smith, who was ahead, turned on their blue lights and attempted to stop the Kia, but the driver of the suspect vehicle swerved and attempted to to pass Smith and almost struck the deputy’s vehicle, according to the report.
Dispatch notified the LPD that the chase was headed into the city, and when the Kia reached 16th Avenue, it headed south and “swerved in and out of traffic and between cars” before getting on Interstate 59 South, passing several cars in the emergency lane and swerving around vehicles in traffic on the interstate.
LPD Officer Macon Davis was able to catch up with the Kia and the EPD joined the chase at Ellisville and continued past Moselle before the Kia pulled over on the right side of the roadway and stopped. Forrest County units were reportedly setting up at the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, but the suspect vehicle stopped just south of Exit 78.
Keyes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was cited for no license and no insurance, but it wasn’t known if that’s why he was trying to avoid the traffic stop.
Passenger Cristen Horne, 28, of Laurel was also taken to the jail because of an outstanding simple assault warrant from Jones County Justice Court.
“Great job by all four law enforcement agencies involved in this pursuit,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “For unknown reasons, David Keyes chose to endanger himself, his passenger, law enforcement officers and civilians by fleeing a traffic stop. Teamwork by pursuing deputies and police officers and great coordination with Jones County EOC 911 dispatchers led to a safe conclusion to this high-speed pursuit.”
