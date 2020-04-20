The state Fire Marshal, Laurel police and fire departments are investigating a suspicious fire at Nora Davis Elementary School Sunday night.
Investigators checked the scene for accelerants in the gym Monday morning, as there was no electricity or reasonable cause for a fire to break out at that location. Every building at school had been vandalized in the same breath — windows broken, electronics smashed, floors flooded and doors pried open. The Laurel Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the school’s gym, where the district was storing items damaged in a tornado in December of last year. A large pile of boxes containing books was set on fire.
The building still stands, but the gym floor will likely need to be replaced and the rest of the stored property now has smoke damage.
“The building’s contents were being cleaned and archived,” said Public Information Officer Lacey Walters-Slay. “Now they all need to be re-catalogued.”
The vandals also plugged bathroom sinks to flood a building that had been dried out in the wake of the tornado. Damaged doors and windows had to be boarded and reinforced.
“We’re really disappointed that someone would do something like this,” Walters-Slay said. “As a district, we were beginning to make progress from the December tornado. Now that little bit of progress has been set back. We ask that anyone with information please reach out to the Laurel Police Department. We are thankful for the hard work of the Laurel Fire Department and for the citizen who made the report.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
