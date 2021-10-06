Miss Jones County/Pine Belt competition will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the North-east Jones Performing Arts Center. It is the official preliminary competition for the Miss Mississippi Corporation for this area of the state.
There are up to four crowns for “Miss” candidates, who generally range in age from 19 to 26, organizers said. The Outstanding Teen program is for young women 13 to 18, and there are also four crowns available: Miss Jones County, Miss Pine Belt, Miss Southern Magnolia and Miss Leaf River Valley.
The competition consists of a private interview with the judges, fitness (teens only), talent and evening gown/red carpet. Young women who live, work or go to school in Mississippi and are the appropriate age can still enter. It is a scholarship program and many local colleges and universities have offered generous scholarships. Some state schools offer a complete two- or four-year tuition-free scholarship for the state winner.
The Facebook page Miss Jones County/ Pine Belt Competitions has all the information on it or info can be obtained by e-mailing dogwood@bayspringstel.net. There will also be Little Miss Jones County Pageant on Saturday at the NEJ PAC and is open to girls 12 and under. The application is also on the FB page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.