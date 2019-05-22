Armed-robbery suspect latest accused felon to walk for failure to be served indictment
•
A man who was accused of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint is the 18th accused felon of 2019 to get a free pass because the Jones County Sheriff’s Department didn’t serve his indictment in a timely manner.
Derrell Antonio Keys was indicted by a Jones County grand jury for armed robbery in February 2013, but he wasn’t served with the paperwork until January 2019 — almost six years later. Public defender Patrick Pacific produced evidence showing that his client lived at the same address, on Cheyenne Drive in Laurel, since the time of his indictment and he worked at the same place in Ellisville, ETP, from the time of his indictment until the plant closed in 2017.
“This is a serious criminal charge,” Judge Dal Williamson said in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning. “Mr. Keys is presumed innocent … but this is a very serious charge.”
The maximum penalty for armed robbery, which is classified as a violent offense, is up to life in prison.
“That is of great concern to the court, that this indictment was not served for a period of almost six years,” Williamson said. “It would have been easy enough to serve with some effort … but I have no choice, under the law, but to dismiss it, though.”
Keys had a copy of his driver’s license that was issued in March 2014 and copies of power, water and cable bills showing the same address on Cheyenne Drive, which is where he continues to live.
Williamson cited case law showing that a delay of eight months is considered “presumptively prejudicial” to the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
“The burden shifts to the state to justify the delay,” the judge said, “ … and it appears that Mr. Keys lived at the same address. His driver’s license was easily accessible to the sheriff’s department … and he had steady employment after his indictment at the industrial park in Ellisville.”
Keys was questioned in the robbery of the Sandersville Dollar General in July 2012, and the address he gave was on East 16th Street in Laurel, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said. Keys was released without being arrested at the time.
“That’s my mom’s address,” Keys said. “I was living with her before I got my own place.”
There would be another problem if the case went to trial, Pacific said, because surveillance video of the robbery is “long gone” and “it could be exculpatory for my client.”
Just before Keys’ case came up, another accused felon had her case dismissed for the same reason. Ashley Wheaton, who was indicted on two counts of false pretense in October 2008, wasn’t served until two weeks ago — 10 years and seven months later. Her attorney, Chistle Moreno, made a motion to dismiss the case because of a violation of her client’s right to a speedy trial.
Wheaton has lived at the same address on Gilmore-Shelby Road in Laurel for 12 years, paying taxes as a property owner and working for the Jones County Schools and Laurel Oil.
“She never knew of this until May 10, 2019,” Moreno said.
Williamson again pointed to the eight-month standard that’s been set in case law. If he didn’t dismiss it, the Court of Appeals or state Supreme Court likely would, based on precedent that’s been set in similar cases.
“Based on a review of the case and based on previous rulings, we concede,” Bisnette said.
Williamson noted that she had lived at the same address, paid taxes, had a valid license and worked at the same places, so there was no justification for the delay.
“I commend Officer Bobby Moree for finally getting a lot of these affidavits served,” the judge said. “He has done a lot of hard work since he took over … but 10 years and seven months has elapsed. The court has no choice but to dismiss for the violation of the defendant’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.”
Hodge called a press conference earlier this month to talk about the issue of unserved indictments and, at the time, 14 felony dismissals that were detailed in a Leader-Call investigation and story.
“Those that were recently dismissed, that’s not on us,” Hodge said. “That’s the law.”
In the cases that were dismissed, the delays ranged from almost three years to more than 12 years between the time the defendants were arrested and the time they were served with their indictments. There was “no satisfactory reason” for the delays, Williamson wrote in the orders to dismiss. All of the defendants had lived and/or worked at the same locations for years and JCSD officials made only one attempt to get the paperwork to them.
“With reasonable diligence, the Sheriff’s Department should have been able to serve the indictment,” Williamson wrote in most of the orders.
Hodge said his department has a 94 percent success rate of serving indictments since he took office in 2008 and noted, “We’ve done that with a total staffing of 39 people.” He said that “manpower and staffing” are issues with the department, continuing with a theme that goes back to his budget battles with the Board of Supervisors that boiled over last year.
“Let me be honest,” he said. “If we go one time (to serve an indictment), that’s great. If we get there two times, it’s a blessing. If we make it a third time, it’s a miracle … that doesn’t mean we’re not looking for them and that we don’t keep looking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.