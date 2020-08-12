Convict didn’t get indictment while in custody for six years
A career criminal who served six years in prison for burglary in Lauderdale County won’t have to spend any time behind bars for a business break-in he is accused of in Jones County.
The grand larceny case against Christopher Walters, 32, was dismissed in Jones County Circuit Court after attorney John Piazza proved that his client’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial had been violated.
That’s because Walters was arrested in May 2012 and indicted three months later, but he wasn’t served with the indictment until January 2019. He wasn’t trying to evade law enforcement during the six-plus years between his indictment and when he received it, though. He was in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after being convicted of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Lauderdale County shortly after he was indicted in Jones County for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of parts from Springer Auto Salvage on Highway 84 East, just outside the Laurel city limits.
”He was in custody for almost seven years and wasn’t served?” Judge Dal Williamson asked.
Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette — who has put up a spirited defense in some of the hearings for speedy-trial dismissals — did not argue on behalf of the state after hearing the timeline.
“I don’t think there’s any need to go any further with this one,” Bisnette said.
Walters’ indictment wasn’t served while he was in prison and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department did not put a hold on him, Piazza added. That means Walters was released from MDOC custody after his sentence for the Lauderdale County offenses was completed.
“There’s no reason the Jones County Sheriff’s Department couldn’t have gotten this man served his indictment in a timely fashion,” Williamson said. “After he was released, he was on parole in Lauderdale County and there was no attempt to serve. That's disturbing.”
Walters is at least the 30th accused felon to have his case dismissed since January 2019, when it was discovered that the JCSD, under then-Sheriff Alex Hodge, had failed to serve dozens of indictments of suspects who shouldn’t have been hard to find. Most of them had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
State and U.S. Supreme Court case law says that a delay of eight months or longer is a violation of a defendant’s rights. Some of the delays at the JCSD were longer than 10 years. Williamson has noted a “lack of effort” to serve the court’s papers in several past cases, saying that the JCSD was only serving some defendants after they were caught on another charge or in a traffic stop. That’s what happened in this case.
Walters was in custody in Lauderdale County then convicted on two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and sentenced in February 2013 to 12 years in prison. He was paroled in September 2018 and went home to live with his mother in Indiana after he was released. He was pulled over on a traffic stop there in October 2018, and that’s when it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest in Jones County. Walters signed extradition papers and was transported back to face JCSD charges.
Walters, who also had convictions for vehicle theft and grand larceny in Lauderdale County in 2008, was returned to MDOC custody in October 2019 for violating his parole and released to JCSD on July 30 to face the charges in Jones County.
Walters and two co-defendants — Michael Hamilton and Floyd Mitchell Redd — were indicted for stealing a Ford Expedition rear end, a pair of 18-wheeler heads and four rims from Springer Auto Salvage, according to court documents. Hamilton pleaded guilty in January 2019 and, as part of his plea agreement, was ordered to pay restitution of $1,398.49 to Springer Auto Salvage.
In cases with multiple defendants, they typically divide the amount of restitution evenly. If convicted, Walters likely would have owed Springer that amount, too, but since the case was dismissed, the victim won’t get any money from Walters.
“There’s no justification for not getting him served … particularly with him in custody that length of time,” Williamson said. “His right to a speedy trial was violated. Case dismissed.”
In past cases, Williamson has noted that going to trial would be a waste of time and taxpayer money. If there were a conviction, the state Supreme Court would overturn the case and send it back for trial, which would result in even more expense for Jones County.
