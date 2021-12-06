A crash killed a nursing student who worked in Laurel on Saturday afternoon, and law enforcement officials in Georgia are seeking a hit-and-run suspect who caused the fatal collision.
Nandi Franklin, 30, who worked at the Laurel Surgery and Endoscopy Center, died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 75 in Monroe County, about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta.
She was loved by everyone at the surgery center, said coworker Nina Phillips Smith, who referred to Franklin as her “work daughter.”
“I pray they catch this person who hit her,” Smith said. “It is a tragic loss for us. When you are used to seeing her every day — that smile that could just light up a room — it’s going to be hard for us to adjust.”
Casey Steele, Franklin’s best friend and coworker, said she was the sweetest
young woman someone could encounter.
“She was quiet and shy until you got to know her,”
Steele said. “Then she was funny, loud, caring ... her smile could light up a room.”
Franklin had just started taking night classes to obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She graduated from Meridian Community College’s surgical tech program, enrolled in the nursing program and wanted to become a midwife. Steele said she was making steps toward her goals for her and her boyfriend.
She was a wonderful and intelligent nurse, Smith said.
“She was sweet, soft-spoken, funny and beautiful inside and out,” Smith said. “We are a close family here at our center. When one of us hurts, it affects us all. This is just a horrible blow.”
Coworker Veronica Shan'ta Johnson-Ramsey knew Franklin for four years, and they connected immediately.
“She was a sweet person,” Johnson-Ramsey said. “I really enjoyed working with her. She was a great RN. She had a heart of gold. She was very selfless.”
Franklin had a great sense of humor and was always laughing, Smith said.
“She never spoke an unkind word about anyone, no matter what,” Smith said. “She stayed upbeat, always happy and smiling. She loved her family and was so proud of her brother (Fred Franklin) — that was her pride and joy. She followed him when he played baseball at Jones and Southern Miss.”
Franklin was a graduate of West Lauderdale High School and began working at the Laurel Surgery and Endo Center in 2015. She was a resident of Pachuta.
Coworker Wendy Cooley said Franklin was such a sweet, kind person and was quiet, but when she got to know you she would make you laugh, always bringing snacks to work.
“Nandi loved to eat,” Cooley said. “Her presence will be missed.”
Around 2:31 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a silver Toyota sedan left the southbound side of the interstate, entered the northbound lanes and struck Franklin’s vehicle, which was traveling northbound, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“She was so kind and did not deserve any of this,” Smith said.
Any information on the identity or whereabouts of the vehicle or driver, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010. The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.