People around Laurel may know him as coach Ted or Tyler’s dad. He’s a mainstay at local ballfields and dons the stripes as a high school football referee. He can now add another hat to that mix — Laurel’s top cop.
Ted Ducksworth was selected as Laurel Police Department’s Officer of the Year for 2020 by his fellow officers. He is a role model for the younger officers, said Chief Tommy Cox.
“He’s as good of a guy as he is a cop and he’s a great ambassador for the department,” Cox said. “He was selected by his peers, so it’s a great honor to get that kind of recognition from the people you work with everyday.”
Ducksworth has served the department for 17 years and is married to Veronica. He has three children, Tyler, 20, Dequan Heidelberg, 26, and Verneshia, 29, who serves in the Navy in Virginia.
“I’m very excited and honored,” Ducksworth said. “It’s an award that means a lot when you’re in law enforcement. It’s a privilege and honor to win.”
Ducksworth also won Best Police Officer in the Leader-Call's “Home Town 100” awards for 2020 and 2019. In his spare time, Ducksworth enjoys hunting, fishing and coaching his son, who plays baseball at Jones College. He also works with youth to be a positive difference in their lives.
“Working with the youth is very important to me because our youth is our future,” Ducksworth said.
Being honored as officer of the year meant a lot to Ducksworth through the pandemic. He lost a few family members and worked during the pandemic.
“It was hard still having to do the job and be safe for my family,” Ducksworth said.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said we should recognize our officers because they have a difficult job.
“To have your peers choose you as officer of the year is meaningful and shows the work you do for the community,” Magee said.
The department gave Ducksworth a plaque, and he was given a gun from a local store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.