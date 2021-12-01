MBI takes over case of shooting on East 18th
A veteran Laurel police officer is recovering, and a suspect is dead after a shootout inside a residence on East 18th Street on Tuesday night.
The case is being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, so little information was being released by local agencies about the incident. Chief Tommy Cox said he and other people in leadership positions at the LPD reviewed the body-cam video and concluded that the shooting appeared to be justified.
“I believe the officers acted properly — not the way they wanted to act, but the way they were forced to act,” Cox said at a press conference on Wednesday morning. “I would like to tell you everything about it and show you the body cam video ...but another agency has taken over the case.”
The LPD is “fully cooperating” with the investigation, Cox said, adding that all of the officers involved were being interviewed by MBI.
MBI investigators are “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” said Chris Vignes, deputy commissioner of external affairs for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. “Upon completion of their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.”
Cox did not release the name of the officer or the suspect. But several sources confirmed that longtime local K-9 officer John Windsor was wounded and 43-year-old Jabari Musgrove was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were responding to a call of a disturbance at the home in the 800 block of the street just after 10 p.m., Cox said at the press conference, and when they arrived, they learned that the suspect was in a rear bedroom.
With the door ajar, officers and family members tried to get the suspect to come out, but he reportedly refused. So when officers entered the room, he pulled out a handgun from under the covers and got off at least one shot before officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the forearm and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment, Cox said.
The shootout happened in close quarters, so the officers were “very, very lucky,” Cox said.
“This is a prime example of how a routine call can become anything but at a moment’s notice.”
Cox wouldn’t disclose how many officers were inside the residence at the time, citing the MBI investigation.
Windsor has worked for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the LPD. He was selected as the LPD Officer of the Year in 2017 and presented with the award by then-Chief Tyrone Stewart.
In a strange twist, Windsor was the officer who helped apprehend the suspect the last time a local officer was shot in the line of duty — Sandersville Police Officer Miguel Grimaldo in July 2020.
The last LPD officer who was shot in the line of duty was then-Investigator Kim Stewart — the late chief’s brother — in 2009. That occurred one street over from the most recent officer-involved shooting on East 17th Street.
“I hope it’s a long time, if ever, before we have another one,” Cox said. “That’s not what you want to hear on the other end of the phone.”
The suspect was arrested in June and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and failure to comply. Robert Owens posted on Facebook immediately after that arrest, writing, “My brother is a mental patient not a public drunk” and claimed that he was accused of something he didn’t do.
“The police came to my mother’s house beat my brothers a - - in his own yard and said they had a report saying he was pointing a knife.”
He claimed that Musgrove did everything that was asked of him but the officer “knocked the f - - - out of a mental patient ... This is not acceptable at Laurel Police Department you have to do better and I’m going to do everything I can to get this looked into and have those 4 officers investigated.”
Cox thanked Investigator Brad Grunig of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff Joe Berlin and the JCSD, EMServ Ambulance, MBI, the state crime lab, dispatchers and ER staff at South Central Regional Medical Center for “taking great care of our officer,” who was treated and released and was at home recovering.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
