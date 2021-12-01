A possible tragedy was avoided when a Laurel officer on patrol put out a fire that was started by an accused arsonist at the home of a woman with health problems.
Marcedes Onuchukwu, 28, of Laurel was arrested and faces several charges after she reportedly went to the home of an ex-boyfriend’s relative and tried to set it on fire, then wrecked her car trying to elude Laurel police.
Officer Regina Newton was on patrol around 11:15 p.m. last Tuesday when she saw a fire at the foundation of a home at North 4th Avenue and 15th Street. As she looked closer, she saw the suspect and a fire on another side of the house, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
Newton gave a description of the suspect and called for the fire department while “stomping out” the flames, Cox said.
Meanwhile, Officer Justin Clifton was nearby and saw the suspect in a Dodge Charger and stopped her on 1st Avenue. Shen he approached the vehicle and opened the door to get her out, “she accelerated,” Cox said, and crashed into a ditch.
Clifton then got her out of the car and handcuffed her and she was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center after being checked out by EMServ medics.
A woman who has a health problem that requires her to be on oxygen was inside the house where the fires were set, Cox said. She was identified only as a relative of a former boyfriend of Onuchukwu’s.
“Officer Newton was in the right place at the right time, just patrolling,” he said. “There was almost no damage to the home ... It was a good job by both officers.”
Onuchukwu was charged with arson and attempted aggravated assault, along with resisting arrest, failure to comply, obstructing traffic and contempt of court. She made her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court and Judge Kyle Robertson set her bond at $20,000. She has since posted that and been released from jail.
