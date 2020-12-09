Four from LPD commended for saving life of gunshot victim
•
Four Laurel police officers were recognized by the mayor and City Council for their heroism in saving the life of a gunshot victim in October.
Sgt. Mark Brewer and officers John Windsor, Brad Anderson and Brian Hancock all received commendations from Mayor Johnny Magee and compliments from LPD Chief Tommy Cox at Tuesday evening’s meeting at City Hall.
The unidentified victim was shot at the intersection of Palmer and Brown streets in Queensburg just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. When officers arrived, the victim was suffering from an open pneumothorax — more commonly known as a “sucking chest wound,” according to the commendation. “The officers removed the victim from his vehicle, applied a clotting agent and covered the chest wound, allowing him to breathe again.”
With the type of wound the man was suffering from, “He would’ve been dead before the ambulance got there if not for these officers’ actions,” Cox said.
The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment and is now recuperating at home.
“Because of the officers’ tireless dedication, a citizen is alive today,” the commendation continued. “These officers are to be commended for a job well done. A job of the highest quality and in keeping with the fine traditions of the Laurel Police Department and the law enforcement profession.”
Council members, officers, city employees and family members who were gathered for the ceremony gave the honorees a round of applause.
“I saw video of the incident, and it was truly remarkable,” Magee said.
The department’s training officers, David Grasha and Bill Sparrow, deserve credit, too, Cox said, because “their outstanding work was straight out of training.” He also recognized the officers’ shift commander, Lt. Doug Dickerson.
This is the third time in the last six months or so that LPD officers have received commendations for efforts that saved a life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.