With a shelter-in-place order from the governor in effect through April 20, local law enforcement officials are empowered to write tickets and/or arrest people who are in violation of the executive order that’s intended to combat the spread of coronavirus. But will they?
“This is all new territory,” Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. “We have to use our judgment. We can make arrests in extreme circumstances.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin and Cox both said they are taking a common-sense approach to encourage people to abide by Gov. Tate Reeves’ order.
“We ask that everyone who has no business being out to please just stay home,” Berlin said. “Enforcement of this will be used if the people do not at least try to do the right thing. The main thing is use some common sense until we all can get through this trying period.”
The executive order carries the same weight as a local ordinance. Violators can be fined up to $500 and sentenced to up to six months in jail. The latter is unlikely as corrections facilities across the country try to limit the number of inmates they take in now, especially for non-violent offenses. Those who are ticketed will likely have court dates set in late summer, after the virus is expected to have run its course.
Cox said his department will not be stopping every vehicle and asking drivers where they’re going and why they’re out.
“That’s not realistic,” he said. “We’re taking a common-sense approach.”
It also isn’t safe. Officers are trying to reduce the amount of one-on-one contact they have with residents. They are handling more complaints by phone, and when there is a need to meet in a person, they go to the back of the LPD where there’s a glass partition between the officer and the complainant. Officers have been issued masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, and cars are being disinfected after each shift, Cox said.
“We’re just trying to do our part to make this get better,” he said. “It’s not that we think we’re more valuable, but if we get this running through the department, we’ll get in a bind very quickly. That’s why we’re taking so many precautions. First-responders can never completely stop one-on-one contact, though.”
Officers will answer complaints about violations of the order, especially when it comes to gatherings of 10 or more. They will also write tickets to people who are “in blatant violation” or are “thumbing their nose” at the order, Cox said.
“Our goal is, we want everyone to be safe,” Cox said. “That’s why we write tickets for seatbelt violations and speeding and everything else. This is no different.”
Berlin echoed those sentiments.
“We are doing everything we can to protect the citizens along with our officers,” he said. “We want minimum exposure to anyone just like the people want minimum exposure to us.
Reeves clarified what the order means in a Facebook post.
“You must stay at home except for essential travel or individual outdoor activity,” he wrote. “You can go to the grocery store. You can go to the bank. You can get what you need to get by any day. You can go for a walk or a drive.
“You can’t gather with groups unless it is truly essential, because that’s how the virus spreads. Don’t be around strangers or even friends that you’re not already in constant contact with like family or roommates. That is what we are trying to avoid.”
As of Friday at noon, Mississippi had a total of 1,358 cases with 29 total deaths, the state Department of Health reported.
Eight cases have been reported in Jones County. Smith County has reported six cases, while Jasper County has reported three and Wayne County has reported one case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.