Deputy fired after arrest for hunting violations
•
First a gun was fired. Then a law enforcement officer was fired after he and another man were arrested for hunting violations in Jasper County.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy James Michael Thomas, 41, and Jones College campus police officer Gene Kelly Head, 57, were both taken into custody on Wednesday evening and charged with multiple violations by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
A landowner in the Barnett Community, near the Clarke County line off Highway 11, had been complaining about trespassers in recent weeks. When he heard a gunshot on his property that evening, he reportedly drove down and blocked in the pickup and called for law enforcement when he saw the trespassers take off running.
He didn’t know that the perpetrators were law enforcement officials, but when Jasper County deputies and a conservation officer arrived, it was discovered that was the case. A source with knowledge of the incident said that Thomas was lying down, hiding in a field, ignoring calls to his cellphone and calls over a P.A. system for him to surrender, and Head offered only a “bogus story” to explain the situation.
Sheriff Joe Berlin was quick to pull the trigger. He announced that a deputy had been fired after being arrested. Since it is a personnel issue, he didn’t identify the deputy, but his mugshot and charges were listed on the Jasper County jail website along with Head. Both were charged with failure to comply with officers, trespassing, supplemental seeding and no hunter orange. Thomas was also cited for hunting without a license. The two were hunting over a plot that was baited with corn and other deer attractants, which is what the supplemental-seeding charge stems from, a source said.
Head is on leave “pending a full investigation” of the arrest by Jones College officials, Vice President Finee Ruffin said, adding that no other information would be released since it is a personnel matter.
Kelly and Thomas were booked into the Jasper County jail on the misdemeanor charges and later released. It was unclear when they will make their appearance in Jasper County Justice Court or if they will contest the charges. The charges were filed by conservation officer Heath Hulon of the MDWFP.
“We have a very high standard for individuals who work for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,” Berlin said. “As such, when a situation arises such as this that necessitates that we act, we will not hesitate to do so.”
