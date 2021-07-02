Laurel officials sworn in
Calling back to his days as a young Boy Scout, newly re-elected Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee recited the Boy Scout Pledge while addressing the dozens of citizens packed into the First United Methodist Church in downtown Laurel Thursday.
"On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight," Magee said.
"I invited Boy Scout Troops 29 and 33 because the Boy Scouts of America Organization is special to me."
He spoke of how the Boy Scouts of America troop and his former troop leader may not have had a formal education, but he knew how to mold young men.
He extended a thank you to all of those who contributed to his campaign and said today he had brought a young girl who admired his work, Lainia Bridges, to help swear him in.
"According to her I'm now her Godfather," Magee said.
Magee then spoke of the fire in Laurel — not a literal one but the figurative rebirth of downtown through the success of HGTV's "Home Town," Laurel Main Street, business owners, tourists and many, many others.
"Laurel is growing, and it's growing in the right direction," Magee said.
Businesses, sales tax, property values, ad valorem taxes and more are growing in Laurel, Magee said.
"Laurel is on fire with passion, and has an exciting light we haven't seen before," Magee said. "We are on fire in so many positive ways. This was not a fire that started with spontaneous combustion, but it was a planned fire."
Magee said through all of the progress that residents should continue to spur the growth of Laurel.
"Don't allow us to go backwards," Magee said. "Don't allow them to put the fire out. Laurel continues to move forward and continues to burn in the right direction."
Elected council members were sworn in alongside Magee by Judge Dal Williamson. Jason Capers, Tony Thaxton, Grace Amos, George Carmichael, Kevin Kelly, Shirley Keys-Jordan and Andrea Ellis also took the oath.
