LCS student raises thousands to help feed health-care workers
•
Throughout the weekend, meals will be distributed to health-care workers and support staff at South Central Regional Medical Center thanks to a 15-year-old Laurelite.
The son of two lifelong care providers is responding to the global COVID-19 pandemic in his own way. The Feed the Frontline fundraiser doubled its donation goal in 24 hours at $5,000 and now sits at more than $7,500.
Fletcher Horne, a Laurel Christian School student, began the GoFundMe campaign only a week ago and enjoyed a wave of support from 137 donors and almost 1,500 social media shares. Horne said he’d rather give credit to contributors, even those who shared it.
“Everyone who donated, really, is involved,” Horne said. “I think it says a lot about our community that they would donate that much. I think everyone realizes how hard the people in the hospital are working and sacrificing their lives to save ours.”
The idea began when he and his mother Danita were brainstorming options for his Eagle Scout project. Danita threw out the idea of raising money and getting food to health-care workers. This idea stuck with Fletcher. He’d seen his father, SCRMC chief medical officer Mark Horne, taking food to the hospital, further cementing his ambition.
As donations continue to climb, Fletcher and Danita Horne will keep deliveries going and hopefully expand to deliver food to nursing-home workers. The food will be bought from places such as McAlister’s, Chik-fil-A and local restaurants.
“As money allows, we’ll do more deliveries,” Fletcher Horne said. “So, however much money we receive determines the amount of meals that go out. Right now we have plenty of money, so we plan on doing deliveries for at least just over a month.”
Any leftover funds will be given to the South Central Health Foundation.
“The money raised can still be used to help in this crisis, it just won’t be feeding people,” he said.
“It’s a very different project from most other Scout projects,” Danita Horne said. “Because of the pandemic, we knew we needed to do something local.”
Danita was director of infection control at SCRMC for several years and directed Alive Jones County, which educated on teen pregnancy, weight control, nutrition, exercise and more. She’s also a nurse with a master’s degree in public health. Helping with a campaign to keep medical workers going was a logical step during the global crisis.
“I understand the risk health-care workers are taking,” she said. “I live with (Dr. Mark Horne), so I hear about what’s happening, what might happen. I watched my husband move out of the house for two weeks and sleep on a cot (to self-isolate). I understand the level of anxiety people are living with.”
Fletcher said his parents’ history in health care also contributed to his idea.
“When I saw the sacrifices my dad was making, and the sacrifices of other health care workers, it had an impact on me,” he said.
Calls to get statements from hospital workers were not returned by press time.
“When you have an idea and other people get excited and jump on board, it’s less work for you,” Danita Horne said. “The community didn’t do this for Fletcher. He just gave them the tools.”
