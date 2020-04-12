At least one person has been killed in storms that ripped through Jones County on Easter Sunday, multiple sources confirmed. The identity of the person killed has not been released. At least three other people are unaccounted for, sources said. Thousands of people are without power and homes and buildings were destroyed in Jones and Jasper counties.
Many roads are impassable and crews are working across the area to clear those roads. More details will be provided when they become available.
Emergency crews are working on Matthews Road in Jones County to clear a path for rescuers after tornadoes ripped through the Pine Belt area. See the video below.
