One person reportedly died in a helicopter crash Tuesday morning near Tucker's Crossing and Highway 15 South.
The deceased was part of a tree-trimming crew, said Paul Sheffield of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. Firefighters, law enforcement and medical personnel arrived at the scene at around 9 a.m.
The pilot reportedly declared an emergency landing before the crash. Smoke could be seen coming from the woods on private land.
More information will be in Thursday's Leader-Call.
