One person is dead after a logging truck flipped onto a dark gray Nissan Altima on Highway 15 near Bush Dairy Road Friday morning, authorities said.
According to witnesses, the Nissan had the right of way at Bush Dairy Road and Highway 15 when it turned out and was struck by the southbound log carrier. The truck then turned on its side, coming down on the Altima. An occupant of the Altima was pronounced dead on the scene.
Logs could be seen scattered in the roadway after the crash.
More information is forthcoming.
