One person died in a three-vehicle crash at the South Laurel exit Thursday, Laurel police confirmed.
Just before 5 p.m., a white older-model Ford Mustang reportedly attempted to merge from the northbound on-ramp when it struck an 18-wheeler, which then collided with a nearby truck. A person inside the Mustang died as the car was torn in two.
The Laurel Police Department is informing next of kin, pending the release of the victim’s name.
