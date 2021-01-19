A person is dead after a shooting in the Beaver Meadow community in Jasper County, said Sheriff Randy Johnson.
Jasper County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call off of CR 371B Sunday night. Quillie McDonald was killed and another man was shot in the hand. Heidelberg police and Jones and Clarke County Sheriff's deputies also responded.
More information will be published as the investigation continues.
