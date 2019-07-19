A couple from the coast ran off the roadway and crashed into a cement culvert, killing the passenger and critically injuring the driver early Wednesday night on Interstate 59, just north of the Sandersville-Sharon Road exit.
Brandon Burchfield, 42, of Biloxi was pronounced dead at the scene and 37-year-old Saundra Hubbard of Gulfport was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center, where Mississippi Air Rescue picked her up and transported her to Forrest General. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
They had been northbound in a Ford Fusion when the car went off the right shoulder of the road, clipped a guardrail, then went over a small creek, slamming into a culvert before coming to a rest about 100 yards traveled from where it left I-59, said Sgt. Travis Luck of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. A witness said the car was going full speed when it left the road, without braking.
A dog that was in the car was comforted on the scene by Deputy Chase Smith of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and he later took the pet home before transporting it to Sawmill Animal Hospital to get its injuries tended to.
Volunteers from Powers and Sandersville responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. near mile-marker 107. The driver had to be extricated from the car before being carried to the awaiting ambulance.
MHP is investigating the crash. Jones County Deputy Coroner Burl Hall pronounced Burchfield dead. Investigator Wayne Black of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office also responded, along with JCSD, EMServ and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Dr. Karlee Pitts treated the dog, named “Tyson,” for a dislocated hip, according to a Facebook post by Lance Chancellor, who is with Powers VFD and the JCSD. The father of the Tyson’s owner was traveling to Laurel on Thursday to pick him up, Chancellor said.
