A canoe and a rider were ejected from the back of a pickup and the driver was taken into custody by the Mississippi Highway Patrol after a wreck on Highway 590 near the Leaf River on Sunday afternoon. Southwest Jones, South Jones and Moselle volunteer firefighters responded and found a Chevrolet 2500 HD that had run off the road and down a short embankment. The Chevy was hauling a canoe, two people and various other items in the bed of the truck. The canoe fell off the truck, which swerved off the road. One of the riders in the bed of the truck was ejected. No other injuries were reported. The Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded, and one individual was detained by troopers. Only one lane of the highway was open for about 45 minutes while patients were treated by EMServ and the truck was removed. “It is never safe to ride in the bed of a truck,” Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said. “This incident highlights the dangers of doing so.” (Photo by the Jones County Fire Council)
