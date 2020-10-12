One driver was hospitalized and commuters were backed up for at least a mile after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 15 North near Shady Grove Friday afternoon. A Ford Focus was traveling north on the roadway at about 5 p.m. when a Ford F-150 reportedly pulled out of a parking lot in front of it. The driver of the F-150 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Traffic came to a halt and was redirected while the road was cleared. Mississippi Highway Patrol, Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department and EMServ responded to the call. MHP didn’t have the names of drivers on hand. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
