One motorist is in the hospital after hitting a parked school bus at Northeast Jones High School Wednesday afternoon.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department responded at 1:36 p.m. to a crash report and found that a Nissan Versa had struck a parked bus from behind, apparently due to a "medical emergency," according to the department.
The car sideswiped a nearby vehicle in the student pickup line then hit the bus. EMServ transported the driver off the scene. All students, teachers and staff are fine.
Sgt. Brennon Chancellor said the crash had "high potential to injure" a number of those present, but that was luckily avoided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.