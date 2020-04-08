Sheriff's department plucks barefoot fugitive hiding under log in woods
•
Henry David Jernigan Jr. had scratches and mud all over his tattooed body as he gasped for air while being escorted out of the woods by Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators early Monday evening. The vehicle he’d reportedly stolen in Jasper County ran out of gas just before noon. Jernigan ran out of gas a few hours later.
“You can run all you want,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “but you’re just going to go to jail tired.”
Jernigan’s journey through the thickets and swamps of northeast Jones County came to an end off Eastview Drive around 5:30 p.m. The JCSD had been searching for him since mid-March, when he blew through a roadblock then fled on foot at Old Highway 84 and Masonite Lake Road.
A silver Ford Explorer he is accused of stealing from Jasper County was seen late Monday morning in the 200 block of Eastview, where he was trying to put fuel in it from a gas can. When investigators went to get him, he fled into the woods, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD said. That started a manhunt that lasted more than five hours, with residents in the area on guard and reporting any sightings.
Driskell found Jernigan “laid down under a log” deep in the woods, about 100 yards from the residence where the grandparents of his toddler daughter were taking care of her. The fugitive had been in their residence earlier. They thanked law enforcement officials profusely for taking him into custody.
“He won’t be bothering y’all anymore,” Berlin said.
Jernigan, 28, has an extensive criminal history and will likely be tried as a habitual offender now with another stack of felonies.
“He knows he’s looking at life,” Driskell said. “He had nothing to lose. He’s desperate. It’s good that we got him.”
Wearing pink “High Risk Inmate” coveralls and a respirator mask, he made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday morning. Judge Grant Hedgepeth revoked bond on a previous charge and remanded him back to the custody of the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Jernigan “still resisted” after Driskell discovered him in the woods, the longtime narcotics agent said.
“He tried to hide and he wouldn’t put his hands behind his back, but me and Sheriff took him into custody … He was worn out,” Driskell said.
Residents were appreciative of their efforts, and JCSD officials were appreciative of them.
“When we all work together, we can get stuff done,” Berlin said. “It was a team effort. We couldn’t have done it without the citizens’ help.”
Residents called in with tips all afternoon. Berlin said he appreciated their help and he also thanked Lance Chancellor of the JCSD for going to residents and making them aware of the situation.
When Jernigan emerged from the woods, a reporter asked him why he ran.
“I ran from the first roadblock because the man drawed a pistol down on me,” Jernigan said. “What you gone do if a pistol gets put in your face and you ain’t did nothing wrong?”
Sgt. Joel Brogan pulled his gun at the safety checkpoint because Jernigan is a known felon who was believed to be armed at the time, Driskell said. When JCSD officials put out the first alert that Jernigan was wanted, it said he faced charges for felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm. He now faces two counts of the last two charges after a weapon was found in the SUV plus a charge for receiving stolen property. He also has several misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and no insurance, reckless driving and driving with no seatbelt.
Jernigan was out on bond for possession of 115 grams of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, Brogan told the judge.
“That’s supposed to be done away with,” Jernigan said. “I done what I was supposed to.”
Brogan said it was still an active case with the District Attorney’s Office.
Hedgepeth set Jernigan’s bond at $75,000 on the new charges, but he won’t be allowed to get out of jail until the charge he was out on has been taken care of in court.
Jernigan told the judge his father was going to hire Hattiesburg attorney Jimmy Dukes to represent him.
Jernigan was sentenced to four years in prison in 2014 for sale of a controlled substance. While Driskell was still with the Laurel Police Department, he arrested Jernigan for the meth charge he was out on bond for. Jernigan was on parole for non-residential burglary and was scheduled for release in July 2020, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections website.
Jernigan’s girlfriend Lindsey Smith, who is expecting his child, is also expected to face charges for aiding and abetting him during his time on the lam, Driskell said.
“It’s been three weeks of going after him hard and heavy,” Driskell said. “This is a good way for the chase to end.”
