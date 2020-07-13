By Mark Thornton
In a mission he called “Operation Corona,” Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley is working to stop a plague that he said is hurting all communities — illegal drugs.
Three people were arrested in the joint operation by the Waynesboro Police Department and WCSD, and more are coming, Ashley said.
“They were wide open,” he said of the accused dealers. “They think we’re not working because of (COVID-19), but we are. We’re not sitting in the coffee shops.”
Kimberly Windham was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and the manufacture of marijuana with intent to distribute, both while in possession of a firearm, and sale of Oxycodone within 1,500 feet of a church. Bond was set at $700,000 for those felony charges and an additional $2,500 for misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Bond was revoked for Thomas Cooley, who was charged with sale of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute, because he was already out on bond on similar charges.
Shannon Jones was charged with misdemeanor possession of meth and possession of marijuana and a parole violation, and his bond was set at $5,000.
The arrests, and others to come, are the result of an investigation that has been ongoing for approximately six months, Ashley said.
“I’m down to one narcotics officer,” he said, “but we’re still working hard.”
