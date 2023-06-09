The capital murder trial of Brooke Stringer and Brandon Gardner in the death of Stringer’s infant daughter has captivated Jones Countians and many others across the area, state, county and, well, some documentary-makers across the pond. Much like other high-profile trials here, the Leader-Call and veteran court reporter Mark Thornton provide the most comprehensive coverage of the proceedings.
Thornton has likely forgotten more about the workings of the criminal court system than most Jones Countians will ever know. Reading social media reactions, though, again shows that everyone is an expert.
Allowing cameras into such a trial is a process. Media outlets have to petition in advance to be allowed to film. That differs from just being a reporter in court, for anyone is allowed to attend open court — as long as he or she isn’t a witness who has yet to testify, that is. When granted permission to film, reporters have to sign a camera coverage notice with the court and agree to the rules. The courts take this very seriously.
Some things, such as getting images of the jury, are strictly prohibited. Other rules, such as not filming witnesses in the presence of the jury, is up to the judge. Either way, Thornton knows these rules backward and forward, having covered the court system in Mississippi for three decades. He sits through day after day after day of trial so that you, the readers, do not have to.
Some have wondered if we’d be streaming the entire trial. Eighty percent of a trial is about as exciting as watching two snails race. Really, that’s no exaggeration. The testimony is important, but so often intolerably boring. Even the most dedicated viewer would tap out after about 20 minutes.
That, again, is where Thornton comes in. He knows what is the most important — and interesting — and he seizes on that to deliver to you some of the best court reporting that can be found in this country.
The trial is expected to end sometime this coming week. We will be there for all of it, even the most boring parts, so you don’t have to. If something interesting happens, Thornton will be all over it. That is a guarantee we can make.
