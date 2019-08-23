In 1517, Martin Luther famously wrote his historic 95 Theses and nailed them on the door of the church, thus sparking the Protestant Reformation to fight corruption in the Catholic Church.
In 2019, Sheriff Alex Hodge infamously wrote his hysteric thesis and had them slipped under the doors of local churches, thus confirming that the voters were right in casting their ballot for Police Reformation to fight corruption in Jones County.
The letter sums up the last two weeks of Hodge’s campaign for the Republican runoff — arrogant, desperate, contradictory and pushing the envelope of ethics and legality.
We have received an avalanche of solid evidence of wrongdoing on his part, but as we have done all along, we will stick with what is documented and verifiable by anyone reading this.
First of all, the letter itself. As soon as it became apparent that the strategy was backfiring and people started criticizing him for it on Facebook, he responded by saying that a local church or two asked him for a letter … He went on to say that “people have copying machines” in an effort to explain the distribution of the letters. It’s a familiar Hodge Dodge. He has become adept at throwing a rock then hiding his hand.
If it was true that the letter was just meant for a couple of churches, why wasn’t it addressed to the specific church or pastor? The greeting reads, “Dear Church.” He went on to look directly in the Facebook Live camera and deny asking for votes in the letter … when the second sentence in the third paragraph clearly reads, “I need your vote.”
Perhaps the most disturbing part of the letter, though, is how it begins by presenting himself as a victim, a martyr, in an “attack” with a “negative, false narrative” … and in the next paragraph, he attacks his opponents with a “negative, false narrative.”
He writes, in part, that the church could lose its “direct line of communication” to the department if either of his opponents wins. Well, how does he know that? Then he continues with what can best be described as unfortunate fear-mongering: “One candidate has repeatedly said that he is proud of the way it used to be. He has basically said he wants to take the position of sheriff and the department back to a time where equal treatment and fairness were not commonly practiced.”
Those sentences can be interpreted in so many ways. They seem to ignore more recent history, in which his department let a well-connected local businessman avoid arrest and the usual consequences of a drunk-driving wreck. If Hodge continues to deny this, you may soon see depositions from all parties involved. Truth is on our side, 100 percent.
But the shameless race-baiting, inflammatory language and baseless accusations toward his opponent are, at best, regrettable. Maybe “desperate” is a better word. Why is this multimillionaire with multiple businesses trying so hard to hang on to the $100,000-per-year job of sheriff? Hodge has noted many times in his online presentations that he has been in private business for 20 years and has been sheriff for 11 years. That’s true. But it begs the question: Why did B Clean experience its booming growth, from one business to four, after he took office? One would think it would grow while he was able to devote more time to it, before taking on the demands of “20-hour days” with the 24/7 job of sheriff. (For more on this, see Jim Cegielski’s column on A5.)
In all of his hours on camera in recent days and nights, a topic Hodge keeps coming back to is the one that’s haunted him for a year — the Lyon Ranch Road raid. He continues to talk about the deplorable conditions all the animals were in and how he didn’t contact the media, when he knows better. First of all, the case in which Judge Dal Williamson ruled that the seizure was “unconstitutional” refers only to the Sennes’ five personal household pets, not the overall misdemeanor criminal case. Hodge knows that. But he intentionally misleads those who tune in. Second, he went on Facebook Live with sidekick Allyson Knotts and a couple of other “guest stars” from the scene. That would have alerted the media had they not already somehow known to be there at the rural location in the Johnson Community …
Almost every reasonable, animal-loving, law-abiding person we encounter agrees that the case could have and should have been handled differently. At worst, it was a case of hoarding, which is a symptom of a person with a mental problem. Hodge boasts about his department being a leader with its Crisis Intervention Training, which recognizes the mentally ill and gets them treatment instead of incarceration. Yet he took a Purple Heart recipient with myriad mental ailments and his caregiver wife, strip-searched them, dressed them in prison stripes, cuffed them and paraded them in front of TV cameras, all in hopes of bringing attention to himself.
He tried to divert attention and discredit us by pointing out that our managing editor, Sean Murphy, is the godson of the Sennes — a fact we’d already self-reported — and had the audacity to call factual, standard reporting “biased,” then publicly floated the idea of starting a “real hometown newspaper.”
So, what outrageous reporting led to that childishly short-tempered response? We wrote about and showed photos of dog-food receipts. Yes, that’s what led Hodge to disavow us then cut us off from receiving press releases and alerts. But that was likely coming anyway, seeing how he wants to be the reporter of his department’s news anyway. He calls it “being accessible,” when, in reality, it’s all about controlling the dialogue, like a dictator. (We have a couple of suggestions for the name of his network — “Alex-Jazeera” or “Lie SO.”)
Hodge has repeatedly misled people in explaining the issue of indictments that weren’t served in a timely manner, which has led to the dismissal of 22 felony cases this year alone. People arrested for armed robbery, home invasion and wife-beating are among those who are back walking free, emboldened, because of a failure to serve. An accused killer could also get her case kicked out of court next month, all because it took three years to be served with her indictment. She’s on disability and lives seven minutes from the sheriff’s office …
All of these are facts. And the sheriff answers them all by blaming the paper or blaming the judge or blaming anyone but himself. During this two-plus weeks of unprecedented on-camera groveling, the only tactic he hasn’t tried is this — humility.
He did answer one question about why he never admits to mistakes, and after giving a polished political non-answer, he said that someone had recently pointed out an erroneous statement on their website and he got that fixed … Really? That’s all you can come up with?
Hodge also lamented the fact that so many people are bringing up problems just before an election and he questions their motives. But in recent days, he released “raw footage” of his first hours in office in January 2007, showing that condition of the sheriff’s office and cars when his administration took the reins.
Why didn’t he release that back then? Why now, just before an election?
He and his minions continually link Republican runoff opponent Macon Davis to that and other things that went on during that time, but they know he had left the department in 2005. It’s one thing when the general public gets information like that wrong, but these people know better. Shameful.
Perhaps the biggest problem for Hodge, though, is his budget request of $8.6 million. To put that in perspective, the state crime lab, which handles criminal cases from Saucier to Southaven and has four offices, is operating on a total budget of $7.1 million.
Hodge is requesting $3 million more than his current budget, and the amount he gets now is double that of the previous administration. Sure, costs increase, but three times the amount as 12 years ago? Has your income tripled in the last 12 years? Hodge’s probably has. But that’s not the case for most of us.
The only way to get the budget Hodge is asking for is with a tax increase. That’s not our assessment. The county’s unelected, longtime Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller is the one who said that.
Hodge has repeatedly countered that the county can afford the increase. “It’s not a matter of affordability, it’s priorities,” he says. There’s a not-so-veiled accusation there. But when asked what he would cut from other departments to get that extra $3 million, he won’t say. Maybe he’s secretly hoping that all of the pastors of these churches read his letter from the pulpit. If they do, by law, they should lose their tax-exempt status for being overtly involved in politics. That new revenue could fund his increase …
It’s hard to hear a lecture about “priorities” from a man who sits beside a $37,000-per-year public-relations person who acts as his campaign chairwoman and says he can’t afford more road deputies or a full-time person to serve indictments. Maybe if they’d been as zealous about serving indictments as they were about serving letters to churches …
It‘s amazing that the only county official with a PR person could continue to make so many disastrous decisions when it comes to PR. He’s desperate. People in his department believe that the people of Jones County are dumb … or, to quote directly, “low quality.” The one who posted that and at least two who either commented or “liked” it live in other counties, driving back and forth in your vehicles, using your fuel and wearing out your tires every day on commutes from far-western Covington County and Lamar County. And that’s the thanks they give?
We know the people of Jones County are smart. They see through the facade. They see his true motives — self-promotion and self-enrichment. Hodge was a great sheriff for two terms. Somewhere in this third term, he lost his way. Maybe that’s why 17 members of the department left in 2017. That’s when he started trying to run departments other than his own.
It’s time for a change, Jones County. We know it and you know it. That doesn’t mean you have to agree with us. It just means you can read and understand facts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.