An Ovett man who was set for trial next week is facing a new felony charge after being accused of trying to run a witness and her baby off the road, Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials are reporting.
Michael Hall, 51, was charged with intimidating a witness after being arrested Monday, Investigator Reuben Bishop of the JCSD said.
“He tried to run the witness off the road on Highway 29 South,” Bishop said, adding that her baby was in the vehicle with her at the time.
Hall was set to go to trial Wednesday in circuit court for aggravated assault. He was arrested in May after being accused of shooting into the grill of a car that Jacob Schwan and Jessica Jones were in on Ovett-Petal Road. Jones was expecting her baby at the time of that incident.
Hall was reportedly in the middle of the road and Schwan had his vehicle in reverse “trying to get away,” Bishop said at the time. It’s an ongoing domestic issue, the investigator said, noting that Hall used to date Schwan’s mother.
Aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. Intimidating a witness is punishable by up to two years in prison.
