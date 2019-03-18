A Laurel man who had more than shoes in his Nike gym bag will have to spend a couple of years working out at home.
Cory Lyles, 35, was ordered to serve three years on house arrest after admitting in Jones County Circuit Court in Ellisville to having almost two pounds of marijuana in the bag that was discovered during a traffic stop in November 2016.
Deputy Jeff Monk stopped Lyles on Interstate 59 because his brake lights weren’t working properly, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said. Lyles was “acting nervous, shifting around,” when Monk started asking him questions, according to the report.
Lyles reportedly said there was nothing illegal in the vehicle and told Monk he could search it. In the orange Nike bag, Monk found two vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana that weighed a total of 902.9 grams, or 31.8 ounces, Martin said.
Lyles was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was facing up to 20 years in prison, but because he had no prior convictions, he was offered the plea agreement to serve his time on house arrest under the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
In addition to the three years, he will have to serve two years of post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $917.50 in court fees and fines. He was represented by attorney Grant Hedgepeth.
Judge Dal Williamson said he was “reluctant” to accept the plea deal, but he did because Lyles had no priors.
“Most everybody in drug court tells me they started with marijuana,” he said. “If I see you in here on another drug charge, I’m going to insist on jail time, so you’d better not mess up.”
Lyles, who has a 4-year-old son, said he won’t be back before the court again.
“I know I was wrong,” Lyles said. “All I can do now is take care of my child, and make myself a better man.”
• William D. Dyer, who had been convicted of possession of methamphetamine, had a hearing before the judge for failing to report for community service. He was ordered to serve 90 days in an MDOC Technical Violation Center for failing to meet the requirements of his release.
